No injuries reported after vehicle hit by gunfire multiple times in Dayton

Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot multiple times in Dayton early Wednesday.
No injuries were reported, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Just before 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 700 block of Crestmore Avenue on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they learned no one was struck by bullets, Bauer said.
A 29-year-old man told police a suspect shot at him, hitting his vehicle multiple times.
The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender’s Unit is investigating.
