No injuries reported in early-morning apartment fire in Harrison Twp.

No injuries were reported in a fire early Wednesday morning at a Harrison Twp. apartment.
The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Main Street. Initial reports indicated residents were evacuating from the building and smoke was coming from under a door, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional information about where the fire started and what caused it was not available.
We will update this story as more details are released.
