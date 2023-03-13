No injuries reported in Tipp City commercial fire

No one was injured in a Tipp City fire Saturday after a machine caught fire at a commercial building.
Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to 1414 Commerce Park Drive around 3:33 a.m. Saturday on a report of a chemical salt bath that was on fire. The building was being evacuated as the fire was reported.
When firefighters arrived, a fire was pushing through a vent on the roof and there were moderate smoke conditions inside, according to the fire department.
Crews kept the fire contained to the machine and vent piping for the machine. Firefighters extinguished the fire, ventilated the building and checked the roof decking for any signs of fire.
The fire was unintentional and the result of a machine’s automatic control failing, according to a press release.
Troy, West Milton Fire Department, Union Twp. EMS, Elizabeth Twp. and Bethel Twp. assisted at the scene.
