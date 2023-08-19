No one injured in vacant house fire in Dayton

A fire in an abandoned house in Dayton on Saturday afternoon caused no injuries.

Dayton crews responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of East Second Street around 12:22 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Reports indicated heavy smoke was coming from a one-story dwelling, Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post.

Dispatch said the abandoned house was fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside, dispatch confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were knocking down fire from the exterior of the structure and transitioning to the interior, the post said.

It is not known what caused the fire.

Crews are still on scene.