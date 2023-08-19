No one injured in vacant house fire in Dayton

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A fire in an abandoned house in Dayton on Saturday afternoon caused no injuries.

Dayton crews responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of East Second Street around 12:22 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Reports indicated heavy smoke was coming from a one-story dwelling, Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post.

ExploreOhio gives $500K for road project starting at U.S. 35

Dispatch said the abandoned house was fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside, dispatch confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were knocking down fire from the exterior of the structure and transitioning to the interior, the post said.

It is not known what caused the fire.

Crews are still on scene.

In Other News
1
Masai giraffe birth celebrated at the Columbus Zoo
2
UPDATED: Missing woman has been found in Xenia
3
Cottage in Dayton historic district invites year-round entertaining
4
Toyota coronates a new flagship
5
Ohio gives $500K for road project starting at U.S. 35

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top