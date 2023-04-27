Nominate a 2023 high school graduate to be featured in the Dayton Daily News

BreakingNews
Credit: Springfield News-Sun

By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News wants your nominations for standout students in the class of 2023 who have overcome odds to graduate. Our staff chooses four to six students to showcase in an upcoming story on graduation. We like to feature students who have overcome odds or contributed to their community in a major way.

The winners last year were: Grace Schaefer, Mary Wellmeier, Isaac Booth and Alexander Joseph.

Please send us your nominations below or contact Eileen McClory at eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

