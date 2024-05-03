Non-life-threatening injuries reported after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

An investigation showed the bicyclist was going south on Salem Avenue and swerving between the right and left lanes, according to a press release. The bicycle did not have reflectors or working lights. The vehicle was also heading south in the right lane.

Explore Federal funding approved to help areas hit by deadly March tornadoes in Ohio

The vehicle changed lanes to avoid the bike, but the bicyclist swerved into the left, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle hit the back tire of the bike, throwing the cyclist off the bike and into the center lane.

The woman on the bike was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 57-year-old woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.