New Lebanon police rip new village leaders; their response? ‘Deal with it’

Non-life-threatening injuries reported after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

15 minutes ago
A 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit while riding a bike in Harrison Twp. Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection at Salem and Falmouth avenues for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle.

An investigation showed the bicyclist was going south on Salem Avenue and swerving between the right and left lanes, according to a press release. The bicycle did not have reflectors or working lights. The vehicle was also heading south in the right lane.

The vehicle changed lanes to avoid the bike, but the bicyclist swerved into the left, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle hit the back tire of the bike, throwing the cyclist off the bike and into the center lane.

The woman on the bike was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 57-year-old woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

