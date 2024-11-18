Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Harrison Twp shooting

A man has non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a Harrison Twp. gas station early Monday morning.
The investigation began after the man showed up at Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound in his leg around 1:52 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were told the shooting took place near Salem Avenue and Free Pike. During the investigating they determined the shooting occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station at 3900 Salem Ave.
The man fled after he was shot and a friend picked him up, according to the sheriff’s office.
A suspect has not been identified.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating.
