Nonprofit aims to transform lives through furniture donations, shared faith

Planting Seeds operates within a 15-mile radius of Miamisburg, Ball said.

Most of the furniture for the nonprofit comes from people downsizing when they move out of state or from families who need to do something with the possessions of a loved one after they die and want to see their items put to good use, Ball said.

Items can be dropped off by appointment at the nonprofit’s Springboro facility, 115 S. Pioneer Blvd. or they can be picked up by volunteers. To arrange a drop-off or pickup, visit www.plantingseedsgives.org.

Ball heads up the organization’s efforts, which have been carried out since its founding in 2020.

Planting Seeds, he said, is “100% volunteers,” including three who do so on a full-time basis and 15 who volunteer weekly. The organization is always looking for new volunteers, he said.

Planting Seeds’ roots reach back to the bonds Ball forged in his youth with Brad Hausfeld. Ball worked for Hausfeld’s business and later, in 2010, Ball started his own handyman repair business in Miamisburg. As he visited elderly people’s homes and rental units, he saw that many lacked basic household items and couldn’t afford expensive repairs.

Hausfeld’s parents died in 2012, leaving behind a house full of furniture. He said he wanted to donate the items to churches and local organizations, but struggled to find anyone who could take them. That led him to conclude there were likely many others with furniture to donate, but not finding a place that would take it. In 2020, the two friends started Planting Seeds, using a large space inside one of Hausfeld’s facilities to collect everything from couches, beds, chairs and dressers to silverware, pots, pans and dishes, ensuring the items would go to families in need.

“Our mission is to deliver furniture and see where God leads us,” Ball said.

In 2024, that mission led Planting Seeds to deliver 6,223 household items, including beds, dressers, couches, dining chairs and lamps, plus Bibles, to 230 families, according to the organization.

As of the start of 2025, the nonprofit had helped 1,270 families, delivering more than 23,400 household items, Ball said.

Those household items would have cost more than $4 million if the organization had to purchase them, according to Planting Seeds.

The nonprofit is assisted by donations from partners Secret Smiles and Morris Furniture, which have allowed it to deliver 735 new beds.

Ball said Planting Seeds is incredibly important to those it helps, something that becomes clear “when you see children sitting, sleeping and eating on the floor, and we leave after filling the home with furniture and sharing Jesus with them.”

“You know when we leave, we have shared faith, hope and love,” he said.