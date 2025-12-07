NORAD will again track Santa on Christmas Eve

Explore Three questions with Santa Claus

Headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, NORAD monitors North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

On Dec. 24, NORAD said it has a new mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

The Santa-tracking site — noradsanta.org/en/ — launched last week.

The command has tracked Santa since 1955 when a child accidently dialed the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs, the command said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Each year, NORAD’s Santa site gets nearly 15 million visitors from more than 200 countries around the world.

“I have NORAD on every Christmas Eve, even though I don’t have any little ones in my home,” one user on NORAD’s Facebook page said. “I BELIEVE IN SANTA CLAUS!”

On Dec. 24, the curious everywhere can call (877) HI-NORAD (877-446-6723) to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 4 a.m. to midnight, Mountain Standard Time (two hours behind Dayton’s time zone).

NORAD is an American and Canadian bi-national organization charged with aerospace warning and aerospace control for North America.