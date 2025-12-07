NORAD will again track Santa on Christmas Eve

This will be the 70th anniversary year for tracking Santa’s flight.
NORAD image

1 hour ago
As it has for the previous 69 Decembers, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa Claus as he travels the globe Christmas Eve.

Headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, NORAD monitors North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

On Dec. 24, NORAD said it has a new mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

The Santa-tracking site — noradsanta.org/en/ — launched last week.

The command has tracked Santa since 1955 when a child accidently dialed the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs, the command said.

Each year, NORAD’s Santa site gets nearly 15 million visitors from more than 200 countries around the world.

“I have NORAD on every Christmas Eve, even though I don’t have any little ones in my home,” one user on NORAD’s Facebook page said. “I BELIEVE IN SANTA CLAUS!”

On Dec. 24, the curious everywhere can call (877) HI-NORAD (877-446-6723) to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 4 a.m. to midnight, Mountain Standard Time (two hours behind Dayton’s time zone).

NORAD is an American and Canadian bi-national organization charged with aerospace warning and aerospace control for North America.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.