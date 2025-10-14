Northmont superintendent announces retirement at end of the year

“This district means a lot to me,” Thomas said. “Having the opportunity to serve at Northmont is a privilege. I will continue to work hard every day, and I know we will have another great year.”

Thomas noted in a letter to the Northmont Board of Education that he has been in education for 37 years.

He has been the Northmont superintendent since 2013 and is one of the longest serving current superintendents in Montgomery County.

“I view this work as a calling from God—to serve others by creating systems that provide hope and help students launch successful adult lives," Thomas said. “Serving in this capacity has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

Several board members said they appreciated Thomas’s leadership and his service at Northmont.

Linda Blum, the board president, said Thomas has been a “strong and positive leader for our district.”

Dr. Gerry Espeleta said Thomas has sacrificed much for others, and has been an exemplary leader.

Member Chris Pulos commended Thomas for his commitment and the positive impact he has had on both the district and the community.

A spokeswoman for the district said the board will begin to search for a new superintendent soon.

Thomas’s current salary is $173,353, according to the district. Northmont schools serves areas of Clayton, Englewood, Union, Clay Township and Philipsburg.