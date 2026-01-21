Northwest Dayton solar plant development underway

“This will be one of the largest community choice solar arrays within a city limit in the United States,” said Dayton Sustainability Manager Meg Maloney.

The 260-acre, 49.9 megawatt Gem City Solar project will generate enough electricity to power up to 14,665 homes. The solar plant is in “advanced development” on Little Richmond Road and State Route 49 in northwest Dayton, according to developer Zelestra Energy.

“Over the course of this year, we will be moving forward with construction preparation, and we anticipate the full works beginning next year,” a Zelestra Energy spokesperson told this news outlet.

The solar farm project was previously tied to TED Renewables.

A renewable energy purchase agreement is a long-term contract between an electricity buyer and a seller to purchase electricity at a predetermined, fixed price per unit for a set period of time.

The project will be able to contribute approximately 30% of the residential energy load for Dayton’s Electric Aggregation Program with Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council, or SOPEC. The other 70% will come from market purchases made in the spring and fall.

Dayton restarted its electric aggregation program in 2021. The city has also adopted a climate emergency, declaring a goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2040. Through November of 2025, Dayton’s electric aggregation program has produced more than $11.2 million in savings for residents and small businesses compared to the AES Ohio standard service offer.

“Residents have been complaining a lot about the price on their energy bill. So we’re doing our due diligence and trying to protect our residents against market volatility and encourage price stability,” Maloney said.

Dayton approved zoning for the Gem City Solar project in 2023. The Montgomery County commission approved a tax abatement program for the project in 2024.

The Gem City Solar power purchase agreement allows the city to use both physical energy and renewable energy credits directly from a local source. As part of the agreement, Dayton will retain the right to sell the credits in the future.

According to the agreement, there is no direct financial cost to the city as long as the Community Choice Aggregation program “remains active and power flows to the aggregation program uninterrupted.”

“Approval of this contract would allow Dayton to leverage a major local energy investment to deliver long-term financials and community benefits to residents,” the agreement states.

The project will also yield environmental and community benefits, including the use of native plants under the solar panels, protection of nearby wetlands, and workforce development opportunities, Maloney told city commissioners.

“SOPEC is a shared statewide energy office that works to help our members achieve their sustainable energy goals. Today is a big step for one of those shared goals of SOPEC and the city of Dayton, to have the ability to source energy from local renewal energy projects. We are extremely excited for this project,” said Luke Sulfridge, SOPEC executive director.