NOTABLE CLOSINGS: See what the winter storm has canceled or postponed

A winter storm is bringing snow, ice and freezing rain to the region this week, prompting the following notable closures and cancelations:
- Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County: A COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday at Sinclair Community College in Centerville is canceled. Check www.phdmc.org for future vaccine clinics.
- Sinclair Community College: All campus locations will be closed Thursday, including clinicals and labs. Remote courses will go on as scheduled. Students should long onto eLearn and check for additional guidance. Employees will work remotely if able.
