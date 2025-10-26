Notre Dame football coach, Wayne grad donates $330K to Huber Heights schools

“Honor, pride and gratitude are just a few of the life skills I learned growing up in Huber Heights City Schools,” Freeman said in the video. “The love, selflessness and care that many people in the Huber Heights community have for its young people is rare. I’ve grown to understand the privilege it is to have grown up in a community like Huber Heights.”

Freeman said he feels its his duty to give back to the school that gave him his start in life, specifically within athletics.

“I often tell our players that with tradition comes responsibility; the tradition of Wayne High School reminds me of the responsibility I have to represent the community that helped raise me the right way,” he said. “... The values I learned in the weight room were so important to the foundation for my future. Not only did I learn to choose hard, but I learned that to be successful, it takes more than one ... I wouldn’t have grown physically or mentally in that weight room on my own. I needed my coaches, teammates and equipment to help me reach my full potential.”

Superintendent Jason Enix praised Freeman’s contribution.

“For all of us that walk the halls of Huber Heights City Schools and Wayne High School, we can relate to that sense of pride,” he said. “To have fellow alumni like Marcus Freeman, who have gone on to do remarkable things, and with his prominence at Notre Dame, to take the time and responsibility of providing a financial gift to the district; his desire to give back really says a lot about what the district did for him and his family.”

Freeman graduated from Wayne High School in 2004. He went on to play linebacker for the Ohio State University from 2004 to 2008.

He coaching career includes time at OSU, Kent State, Purdue and University of Cincinnati.

He began his career with Notre Dame in 2021, first as a defensive coordinator and currently as head coach.