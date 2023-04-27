NuVasive shareholders vote to merge with another company in $3.1B deal

The final voting results of the NuVasive special meeting will be reported in a form 8-K filed by NuVasive with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Questions about the merger’s impact on the company’s West Carrollton facility were sent to a NuVasive representative. Globus Medical expects to maintain NuVasive’s operations in West Carrollton, San Diego and Memphis, Tenn., Dan Scavilla, chief executive of Globus Medical, told the San Diego Tribune.

Pre-pandemic, the San Diego spinal-implant products company intended to build up to 85% of its products in its 170,000-square-foot Liberty Lane facility.

By 2018, NuVasive had invested $45 million into its West Carrollton plant, five years after the company decided to start making its own spinal-care devices, instead of outsourcing that work.

The company also bought a small Fairborn manufacturer, ANC LLC, in May 2013 for $4.5 million.

ANC at the time had about 65 employees. When it was time to expand that operation, NuVasive elected to stay in the Dayton area, picking a former Motoman plant in late 2015 to get bigger.

By 2018, NuVasive had nearly 300 local employees.