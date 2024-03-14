NWS: ‘Large tornado on the ground’ near St. Marys

BreakingNews
A large tornado was reported on the ground Thursday night near St. Marys.

The Auglaize County Emergency Management Agency reported the tornado at 7:08 p.m. on the ground north of Highway 33 near the Auglaize/Mercer county line.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a tornado warning for the area, noting at 7:11 p.m. that “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near St. Marys, moving east at 45 mph.”

The warning indicated the damage threat was “considerable,” but so far no damage or injury reports have come in, and parts of the far northern Miami Valley remain under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

AES Ohio reported 1,370 customers in Auglaize County were without power at 7:35 p.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

