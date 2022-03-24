NWS to conduct storm survey in Warren County today

The National Weather Service in Wilmington will conduct a storm survey in parts of Warren and Clinton counties today.
The survey will take place in the Clarksville area, which is near Warren County’s eastern border and south of US 22.
The survey is due to radar observations and reported damage from Wednesday’s storms. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through southwest and west central Ohio. Warnings were issued in Warren and Clinton counties, as well as Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.
Numerous trees were downed in eastern Warren County. There was damage reported in the area of state Route 350 and old state Route 3 in the Clarksville area, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
A car and camper were also flipped over, the NWS reported.
The results of the storm survey are expected to be completed this evening. Anyone who witnessed any weather-related damage should report it to the NWS by calling 937-383-0031.