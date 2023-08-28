Oakwood champions return to courts as coaches

Sisters, teammates, state champions and now coaches — togetherness is a way of life for Christy Heppner and Lesley Jones.

“And we’re best friends,” Jones said with a smile.

Heppner and Jones — then Christy and Lesley Whalen — won a doubles state tennis title for Oakwood High School in 1998. Jones, a three-time tennis state qualifier, graduated in 1999 and Heppner, who made four trips to state, graduated in 2001.

The sisters have reunited on the courts, but this time as coaches. Heppner is in her first season as head coach of the Oakwood girls’ tennis team with her big sister by her side as assistant coach.

Heppner served as a volunteer assistant coach with longtime coach Kim Gilbert during the spring boys season. Gilbert had been at the helm of the Oakwood tennis program for 28 seasons — combined boys and girls.

“I knew she was the piece of the puzzle that could take Oakwood tennis to the next level,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert knew the time was right to hand off the successful program. During her tenure, the Oakwood tennis teams compiled a 366-93 record and earned 11 Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Team of the Year awards.

“There are expectations, and we want to continue the tradition of excellence,” Jones said. “To be back on the courts on this side of it is really incredible.”

Credibility has not been a question for the sisters.

“I think having been in their shoes will help us take it to the next level,” Heppner said. “And at the end of the day, I’ve done something that they want to do,” she said of the state title.

The sisters each bring a unique component to the team, focusing on both the physical and mental aspects of the game. Heppner, who went on to play at the University of Dayton and remained an active player, enjoys being on the court.

“It’s fun to hit with the girls,” she said.

“And I bring another side to it,” Jones said. “After we won state, I didn’t pick up a racket to play for two decades so the mental aspect is something I can help with. We want to help them grow as players and as people.”

Gilbert has no doubt this duo can do just that.

“They bring a new energy and level of experience to the program,” Gilbert said. “I know it was the right decision.”