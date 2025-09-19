Oakwood public safety employees to get 3.75% yearly raises in new contracts

City Law Director Robert Jacques said the three contracts are expected to be signed Oct. 9.

“The three new collective bargaining agreements are substantially similar, and provide each bargaining unit with responsible wage increases over the next three years given the city’s available financial resources,” according to the resolution read by Vice Mayor Steve Byington during Monday’s council meeting.

The new contract for public safety officers will go into effect Oct. 27, the day after the current contract expires, and will be in effect through Oct. 26, 2028.

Contracts for the lieutenants and dispatchers expire Nov. 3; the new agreements will be in effect from Nov. 4 through Nov. 3, 2028, according to the city.

Resident wants city to relax sign rules

An Oakwood father addressed council members, asking them to allow signs promoting nonprofit youth organizations.

Jeremiah Burgess said he was given a notice dated Aug. 20 to remove a sign in his front yard for Oakwood Adventure Guides because it was considered advertising under the signage policy, while signs promoting library events and church festivals are allowed.

Mayor Bill Duncan said the council discussed the concerns Burgess brought up during the work session before the meeting, and that the law director would look at the language.

However, any changes would first have to go through the planning commission, Duncan said.

“It’s not for commercial purposes. That’s my ask if we can modify the language in the code to allow signs for youth activities,” Burgess said following the meeting.