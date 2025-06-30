Oakwood teachers get 3% raise in first year of 2-year contract

The Oakwood City Schools Board of Education approved a two-year contract with its teachers' union that calls for a 3% raise for the 2025-26 academic year and a 2½% wage increase for 2026-27. STAFF FILE

By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
0 minutes ago
Oakwood City School District teachers will get a 3% raise for the upcoming school year and a 2½% wage increase for the following year.

The Oakwood Board of Education approved a two-year contract with the Oakwood Teachers Association that goes into effect Tuesday.

“This contract supports our outstanding staff and reinforces our commitment to excellence in education,” said Superintendent Neil Gupta. “We are grateful for the open, productive negotiations that led to an agreement that benefits our staff, our students and the Oakwood community.”

Key elements of the contract include adjustments to the base salary scale, staff leave policy and an agreement to further study health insurance costs through an insurance committee, the district said.

The base salary in the first year of the contract is $47,516. Effective July 1, 2026, the base pay will be $48,704, according to the contract’s salary schedule.

The Oakwood Teachers Association ratified the preliminary agreement May 30. The contract was approved June 25 by the school board and will be in effect from Tuesday through June 30, 2027.

“The changing support for public education at the state level created uncertainty for Oakwood Schools’ funding. Despite the challenges this presented, we were able to work together to address improvement in areas of the contract that needed attention,” said Oakwood High School math teacher Jay Lane and negotiations chairman of the teachers’ association.

“The OTA overwhelmingly approved the negotiated agreement. Our educators look forward to continuing Oakwood’s leadership in the Greater Dayton area as a school of excellence.”

