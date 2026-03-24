O’Conner’s Irish Pub gives local ladies a safe place to let loose

Co-owner Tina Ramsey started the all-girls sing-along brunches after seeing similar events trending on social media. She runs O’Conner’s with her brother Terry Reed and thought Springfield’s women might want a space like this.

Somewhere they could just be loud and silly for a few hours before heading back to regular life. The grocery shopping and carpools and everything else would still be waiting. But for four hours? Just fun.

“We knew the events would be busy, but we weren’t expecting 300 women,” Ramsey says.

But that’s how many show up. The events are 21 and up, ladies only, and the tickets sell out quickly through the reservation system the pub instituted after their first event. The pricing works on tiers so it stays accessible. Single seats at the bar run cheaper than full tables next to the DJ. “We try to make it affordable for everyone,” Ramsey explains.

The events start at 11 a.m. Your ticket gets you in plus what Ramsey calls “party supplies” — inflatable microphones, headbands, sunglasses, whatever fits that month’s theme. They rotate themes to keep things fresh. DJ Static usually handles the music, but they like mixing it up on occasion.

Walk in and the music is already blasting. There is a special brunch menu featuring some of O’Conner’s local favorites as well as dishes only available for this event. Buffalo chicken dip and southwest eggrolls for those wanting to share. Pancakes, hash bowls, biscuits and gravy for those who came hungry and crave breakfast. The drinks lean into brunch classics: mimosas, bloody marys, cherry chocolate martinis. Groups can grab bottles of champagne with mixers to keep the celebration going.

Server Nicki Callicoat has watched what happens when women get this kind of space. “Everyone is so kind,” she says. “Everyone makes friends with everyone else. It’s what I love about working these events.”

The organizers plan group activities to pull people out of their seats and onto the dance floor. There’s a photobooth for capturing the moments. And everywhere, women who walked in as strangers are swapping phone numbers and making plans for the next one. The energy level is intense and Ramsey still can’t believe the reception. “The women outsell in four hours what we do over the entirety of St. Patrick’s Day,” she notes.

What makes these events work isn’t complicated. It’s the atmosphere. “It’s a safe environment. No drama,” Ramsey says. “Women ranging from 21 to 77.” Three generations of women all feeling comfortable enough to grab an inflatable microphone and belt out songs together. No one’s judging your dance moves or whether you’re too loud or taking up too much space. You’re supposed to be loud. You’re supposed to take up space.

Cathy Sink drove from Arcanum just to attend the St. Patrick’s themed event for her birthday. “I’d come back in a heartbeat,” she says.

That’s the thing about these brunches. They’re not trying to be life-changing. They’re just giving women a few hours to show up as themselves, have fun, and then head back out into the world. Maybe you’ve got errands to run after. Maybe you’re picking up kids or stopping at the grocery store or doing whatever else fills up a Saturday. But for four hours, none of that matters. It’s just music and bad singing and community.

Ramsey’s philosophy is straightforward. “I want everyone to have fun,” she says. “Expect to have fun.”

The next sing along happens April 11 at 11 a.m. with an ’80s theme and DJ Thunny on the decks. Tickets are available through O’Conner’s reservation system. The restaurant is located at at 2200 N Limestone St., in Springfield.