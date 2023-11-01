October’s most-read stories: UD’s Anthony Grant opens up, Carmel’s restaurant changes, a human trafficking sting and more

Here is a look at the most-read Dayton Daily News stories for the month of October on our website and news app:

UD’s Grant speaks publicly about daughter’s death to raise awareness of mental health issues

Eleven months ago, Dayton Flyers men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant released a statement after the death of his daughter Jayda, 20. It read, in part, “At the appropriate time, my wife (Chris) and I plan to advocate for more comprehensive mental health care and to do all we can to increase awareness around these issues.”

That time arrived this month.

Grant talked about Jayda, who died on May 30, 2022, publicly for the first time in an interview for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Medical & Health Symposium. Grant’s interview was titled, “Balancing the Effects of Mental Health, a Personal and Professional Story.” It was posted online Thursday.

‘Time to go’: Carmel’s restaurant to close; owner says new business coming to site

A longtime popular Dayton restaurant is closing this month after more than 40 years.

The last day of operation for Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — will be Oct. 22, owner Bob Byers said.

Byers, 68, said he is retiring and selling the business, which specializes in Mexican-themed food, after 17 years. A local group, which Byers declined to identify, approached him about the property.

Former UD administrator, 2 airmen among arrests in human trafficking sting

A former University of Dayton administrator and two U.S. Air Force members were among men arrested last week in Montgomery County as part of a statewide human trafficking sting.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

The Montgomery County Human Trafficking Task Force was one of nearly 100 law enforcement and service organizations to participate in the statewide crackdown that led to the arrests of 149 “johns” seeking to buy sex.

Your questions answered: Issue 1 abortion amendment on the ballot

As voters prepare for this November’s election, many Ohioans have questions about Issue 1, a citizen-initiated amendment that would, among other things, enshrine the right to an abortion in the Ohio Constitution.

If Issue 1 passes on Nov. 7, the Ohio Constitution would be amended specifically to grant all “individuals” the right of reproductive autonomy. Hand-in-hand with that new right, Issue 1 would block the state from interfering with any reproductive decisions or penalizing Ohioans for making or aiding those decisions.

At just a page long, Issue 1′s actual text is easily reviewable for all Ohioans. However, some broad language in the proposal has caused uncertainty about the amendment’s exact would-be impact.

Ask Hal: What are the chances Jonathan India is still with the Reds in 2024?

Q: What are the chances of Jonathan India still being with the Cincinnati Reds in 2024? — CINDY, Beavercreek.

A: I have not yet been able to read general manager Nick Krall’s mind, but I have to think the chances are Slim and None and both left town. There is no room at the inn next year with Christian Encarnacion-Strand at first, Matt McLain at second, Elly De La Cruz and shortstop and Noelvi Marte at third. Notice that Joey Votto isn’t mentioned. And where does Spencer Steer play? India is definitely an odd man out and a trade is most likely forthcoming.

Sheetz aims for Kettering store on Dorothy Lane site owned by Kettering Health

Land owned by Kettering’s largest employer is the focus of a proposal by Sheetz to build a new store in Montgomery County’s most populated suburb.

County records show property at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane is owned by Kettering Medical Center, now known as Kettering Health.

A land use change is being sought for the vacant site where Sheetz wants to expand its business in the Dayton area, city records state.

Suspect dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot after Clayton officer shot while serving warrant

A Clayton police officer was shot Thursday afternoon while trying to arrest a person on a warrant, leading to a SWAT standoff during which the suspect died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Officers were attempting to find a person with a warrant around 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hacker Road. When they arrived at the house, the suspect ran inside and to the second story, Clayton police Chief Matthew Hamlin said.

“They went upstairs to try to make contact with him,” he said. “Once they got upstairs the subject started shooting.”

Archdeacon: Former Flyer Nate Green loses a love ‘like no other’

TROY — The doctor’s heart-sinking question — just four words — left Nate Green reeling.

The former Dayton Flyers basketball stalwart had just made the half-hour drive from an area hospital to his family’s home along a cornfield-flanked country road southwest of Troy.

His two daughters, 9-year-old Ariana and 16-year-old Tatyana, had decorated the front of house for Halloween — with everything from a purple and green witch and a massive, white web filled with spiders to bloody handprints on the garage and an “Enter If You Dare” sign on the front door — to surprise their mom when she came home from the hospital.

Dayton police crash: Recruit seriously injured after pickup hits cruiser

Dayton police lined up cruisers outside Miami Valley Hospital on Thursday afternoon to stand vigil after the crash during a training exercise on state Route 4.

Chief Kamran Afzal said a Dayton police supervisor and three police recruits were on the right shoulder of state Route 4 at approximately 2:40 p.m. between the exits for Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the sport-utility cruiser.

“The three police recruits suffered injuries as a result of the crash, one of which is considered serious,” Afzal said.

