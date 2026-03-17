ODNR announces 2026 Fish Ohio pins to commemorate anglers’ big catches

Nick Griffith fishes along the bank of the Great Miami River at Combs Park in Hamilton. STAFF FILE PHOTO/2016

Nick Griffith fishes along the bank of the Great Miami River at Combs Park in Hamilton. STAFF FILE PHOTO/2016
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The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has announced its commemorative Fish Ohio Pin for 2026 for anglers who report catching trophy-sized fish. This year, the pins depict a channel catfish, one of Ohio’s most popular sport fish.

To receive a pin, anglers submit applications of their qualifying catches to the ODNR. For their first qualifying catch, anglers receive a Fish Ohio lapel pin, and if they manage to submit qualifying fish from four different species, they can receive a Master Angler pin.

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Qualifying fish have to be caught by legal means and not be from pay lakes, and also must meet a minimum size that depends on the species. For example, largemouth bass qualify when they are 20 inches or longer, and northern pike qualify at 32 inches or longer.

A list of qualifying sizes, as well as applications to receive a pin, are available on the ODNR website.

For their first qualifying catch, anglers receive a Fish Ohio lapel pin, and if they manage to submit qualifying fish from four different species, they can receive a Master Angler pin.

Regular pins are generally sent out every three months, while the Master Angler pins are sent out in February of the next year.

The ODNR said that this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the pin program, having recognized over 430,000 catches since it began in 1976.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.