ODNR: About 43,000 aquatic creatures killed in East Palestine train derailment

Mertz said it’s possible there will be a short-term impact, but currently ONDR hasn’t seen any impact on other wildlife.

She added she is confident the area’s waterways and aquatic life will be restored .

“Ecosystem restoration is not instantaneous,” Mertz said. “We know it won’t be quick. We’re very encouraged that we’ve already seen some live fish back in Leslie Run.”

It is safe to eat fish from the Ohio River, she said, but Mertz encouraged people concerned about letting their pets and animals drink from Leslie Run, Sulphur Run, Bull Creek and other waterways to check with the Ohio EPA’s updates.

Norfolk Southern will be held responsible for restitution for not just the wildlife lost, but the time ODNR staff have spent at the site, the director said.

Mertz could not give an estimate on costs, but said it will be determined with the help of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.