ODNR: About 43,000 aquatic creatures killed in East Palestine train derailment

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates approximately 43,785 aquatic creatures died to due the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.
The majority of species were fish, with approximately 38,000 minnows killed, ODNR Director Mary Mertz said Thursday. They are believed to have died immediately following the derailment. None of the species affected were threatened or endangered species.
Wildlife officers are continuing to monitor the impacts on wildlife and so far haven’t seen any additional signs of distress or fish kill.
Three birds and a opossum found dead near the derailment were examined but showed no evidence of poisonings. The deaths are not believed to be related to the spillage of toxic chemicals into the waterways from the derailment, Mertz said.
It’s not clear if there will be any impact on other fish or animals who eat the minnows and other aquatic life killed in the derailment.
Mertz said it’s possible there will be a short-term impact, but currently ONDR hasn’t seen any impact on other wildlife.
She added she is confident the area’s waterways and aquatic life will be restored .
“Ecosystem restoration is not instantaneous,” Mertz said. “We know it won’t be quick. We’re very encouraged that we’ve already seen some live fish back in Leslie Run.”
It is safe to eat fish from the Ohio River, she said, but Mertz encouraged people concerned about letting their pets and animals drink from Leslie Run, Sulphur Run, Bull Creek and other waterways to check with the Ohio EPA’s updates.
Norfolk Southern will be held responsible for restitution for not just the wildlife lost, but the time ODNR staff have spent at the site, the director said.
Mertz could not give an estimate on costs, but said it will be determined with the help of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
