ODOT planning safety improvements for Troy bridge over I-75

There also will be a new sidewalk on the north side of the bridge between the interstate onramp northbound.

ODOT is scheduled to seek bids on the project in late September. The ODOT estimated project cost is $4 million with the city share of around $67,260 down from an earlier local cost estimate of $93,500, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

Titterington said that although there is not a sidewalk on the bridge’s north side, “a number of people walk along” the area even if there is no concrete sidewalk there.

Councilman Jeff Schilling said he is pleased to see the sidewalk plan. There will be a sidewalk connecting the Westbrook residential subdivision to Walmart. The Westbrook area is located east of the overpass bridge and Walmart to its west.

Earlier this year, contractors substantially wrapped up a West Main Street reconstruction project that began near the downtown Public Square and moving west to the interstate area. That work took almost three years.

The bridge project work is expected to begin in November, the city said.

ODOT has not indicated to that the bridge will be shut down, but the northbound off-ramp will be closed for approximately 60 days during construction, said Lauren Karch, city communication coordinator.

