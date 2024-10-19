Officer involved in shooting in Dayton, reports say

There was a large police presence in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday morning, but few details were given as a shooting incident unfolded.
Initial reports were made around 8:30 a.m. for the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A Dayton Daily News photographer on scene confirmed with officials that it was an officer-involved shooting and the police officer is safe.
Rosedale Drive was closed while officials from multiple jurisdictions were there. Reports also indicated the Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on-scene.
No other information was immediately available. The Dayton Daily News was told a news conference will take place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
