Officer-involved shooting update, EPA staff leaves Fuyao plant and more local headlines

🔥EPA staff leaves plant: As our Thomas Gnau reports, with the Fuyao Glass America fire thought to be extinguished, Environmental Protection Agency officials have left Moraine. “The Moraine Fire Division confirmed the fire is out and EPA has left the site,” a spokesman for the U.S. EPA’s Chicago office said. “Air EPA air monitoring results overnight and this morning have been posted to our website. These results show no harmful levels of particulate or volatile organic compounds,” he said yesterday.

🏢 Cargill plant closure? The Cargill corn milling plant on Needmore Road is slated to close, but no sooner than late 2027, according to a company representative. Find much more details on this here.

⚾ Opening Day: South of the Miami Valley, the Cincinnati Reds will be taking on the Boston Red Sox today, with the first pitch scheduled at 4:10 p.m. We have plenty of coverage for you, from ways to watch the team on TV and streaming, to how you can get a free cheese coney!

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Humane society gets custody of over 100 neglected animals, to start adoptions

• Axogen spends $1.7M on another Vandalia site

• Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce receives 5-star accreditation

LIFE

• Wright State gender-flips ‘1776,’ Montgomery County Arts Forum and other arts news across the Dayton region

• This Dayton ministry seeks local support in helping those with addiction

• Boxwood plants are a foundation staple in many landscapes

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Chinese companies accused of drug trafficking, money laundering facing federal charges in Dayton

• New charges for former bus driver accused of assaulting students

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Season ends for Flyers with loss to Illinois State in NIT quarterfinals

• Flyers lack ‘right mindset’ in NIT quarterfinal loss to Illinois State

• Flacco signs one-year contract to return to Bengals

NATION & WORLD

• Iran and the US harden their positions as Tehran keeps its grip on the Strait of Hormuz

• Missed paychecks and airport delays: Pressure mounts on Congress to end the funding shutdown

• As juries turn against social media for harming kids, Big Tech’s invincibility starts to show cracks

FREE CONTENT: Tony-winning musical ‘Suffs’ brings the fight for women’s voting rights to Dayton

The popular musical “Suffs” arrives at the Schuster Center as part of the Dayton Live Broadway series on Tuesday. It focuses on the historical events leading up to the ratification of the the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 and, as Meredith Moss writes, “The play brings to life the group of powerful and fascinating women who worked feverishly for a woman’s right to vote.” Our story has photos, background and even a Dayton connection!