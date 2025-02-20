Officials revise proposed boundaries for downtown Dayton NATO Village security zone

This likely means that businesses in the district, along the 100 block of East Third Street, will not have to see security fencing go up in front of their properties to maintain customer access.

Some business owners say they are very relieved that the proposed boundary lines have changed.

“We appreciate the city and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hearing our concerns about how the original proposed NATO Village boundaries would have negatively impacted business,” said Kathleen Roll, who owns Tony & Pete’s groceries and sandwich shop at 123 E. Third St., along with her husband, Justin Simmons. “We are happy that the Fire Blocks District is no longer included in the boundary and are looking forward to operating business as usual throughout that week.”

The Downtown Dayton Partnership recently sent out a message to downtown residents and businesses that says the Dayton Police Department has reduced the footprint of the secured zone and has provided more information about pedestrian access.

“Despite the disruptions and challenges an event of this nature will cause, we’re excited for the opportunity to show the world what we all love about Dayton” the partnership said.

Dayton will host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in late May. Many NATO PA events will be held in downtown buildings.

A NATO Village security zone will be created that covers roughly 68 acres of downtown. Only people with the right credentials will be able to enter the zone.

There will be robust security measures. The state of Ohio is expected to approve about $5.3 million in funding for police personnel and security equipment for the event.

The proposed NATO Village boundary lines have been changed and no longer include the 100 block of East Third Street, which is home to businesses including Tony & Pete’s, Two Social, Jollity, Corporate, Salt Block Biscuit Co., After5 and Don’s Pawn Shop.

Shop owners say they hope that the NATO PA Assembly will be good for the downtown business community.

“We are hoping the NATO summit has a positive impact on our urban core, and we certainly hope it has a positive impact for us and all of our other neighboring small businesses,” said Roll.