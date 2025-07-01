Officials warn of safety around lakes after recent death in Trotwood

It was also the fifth death in the last 12 years. The victims were:

A 14-year-old in September 2013

A 16-year-old in June 2016

A 17-year-old in June 2023

A 22-year-old in August 2024

A 23-year-old in June 2025

Madison Lakes Park is located at 581 Olive Road in Trotwood and features trails, a children’s play area, picnic shelters, volleyball courts, a dock, the Madison Lakes Conference Center and two lakes six and 11 acres long.

The park has many access points to the lakes and the trails often lead to them. This allows for easy fishing, but some continue to use it to swim despite the “no swimming” signs on shelters and around the parking lot.

“Madison Lakes is not monitored, not maintained for recreational swimming and not safe,” said Trotwood Fire Department. “What feels like tradition or harmless summer fun too often ends in tragedy. Don’t wait until it’s your loved one. Choose safety. Choose life.”

In 2023, 47% of unintentional drowning deaths in Ohio occurred in natural waters, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ODH says taking these precautions before swimming can lower the risk of drowning injuries:

Consider a person’s ability to swim.

Ensure barriers are in place that prevent water access.

Ensure close supervision while swimming.

Always wear a life jacket.

Avoid alcohol use.

Consider medical conditions that can increase risk.

ODH leads the state’s Injury Prevention Partnership, including a drowning prevention subcommittee, which aims to prevent injuries for Ohioans by raising awareness through collaborative partnerships.

There has been $125,000 provided to non-profits in Ohio this year to provide free and reduced-price swim lessons and caregiver education to children ages 3-18, including $25,000 going towards swim lessons at YMCA’s in Dayton.

So far, 139 children have received swim lessons and 357 caregivers have been educated through this program.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with autism are 40% more likely to drown than others. People with seizure disorders such as epilepsy are also at a higher risk of drowning injuries.

The ODH says to avoid swimming if you take any medication that impairs balance, coordination or judgement, as that can increase your risk of drowning.

Natural bodies of water (lakes, rivers or ponds) pose different challenges when swimming, and the risk of injury can be high, especially in waters not designated for swimming like Madison Lakes.

ODH urges people to be “water watchers” in natural waters and to only swim in designated areas. Be aware that the water is darker and harder to see in, depth can be deceiving and waves and currents can be unpredictable.

If you see someone in trouble in the water:

Throw anything that floats to for them to grab onto (life ring, life jacket, cooler, beach toy etc.)

Seek help from staff, friends, or others around you and call 911.

If they are in a current, direct the person to lie on their back and float until someone can assist them.

For more information, refer to the ODH Safe Swimming and Drowning Prevention page.