Ohio 123 in Franklin reopens to through traffic

Although the roadway is open to traffic, the project is not expected to be completed for a few months.

Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf demonstrated how motorists should navigate the roundabout in a video posted on the city’s website.

“As you come through each of these entrances, gentle right hand turns will take you in directly to where you want to be,” he said.

“So if you’re coming around (Ohio) 123, you can continue making a right hand turn and enter directly into Community Park. If you want to continue south on (Ohio) 123 into downtown or to Franklin High School, you get in and you just follow this line and curve right around,” Westendorf said.

Although many residents have expressed concern the roundabout would not be able to handle semitractor-trailers, Westendorf said the concrete apron inside the asphalt lane is designed to accommodate a trailer as the semi navigates the circle.

“The trailer tires come up on this and continue to go around without causing any damage,” he said.

The John R. Jurgensen Company based in Dayton was awarded a contract for approximately $2.3 million.

Jay Korros, senior traffic engineer with CT Consultants, previously told Franklin council members that a roundabout would be a safer configuration compared to traffic lights that slows traffic and allows pedestrians to cross.

The use of roundabouts has led to a 44% reduction in crashes and a reduction between 72% and 87% in fatal crashes, according to ODOT data.

The roundabout will factor traffic volume projections through 2043, the consultant said.