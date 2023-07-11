Ohio 725 through Bellbrook to undergo multiple road and pedestrian projects

Construction work has begun on a series of walkability improvements on Ohio 725 / Franklin Street in the heart of Bellbrook this summer.

An Ohio Department of Transportation project that started Monday will include installing a sidewalk along the south side of Ohio 725 at the bridge over the Little Sugar Creek, and a mid-block pedestrian crossing just to the east.

The project also includes replacing three beams on that bridge, which sits near the intersection of Franklin and Little Sugarcreek Road, as well as resurfacing the bridge and adding storm sewer improvements, according to ODOT.

The project will connect the sidewalk leading into downtown Bellbrook to the multi-use path on the opposite side of the bridge, which will mean easier access for those wanting to walk or bike to the shops downtown, Bellbrook City Manager Rob Schommer said.

“We’re super glad ODOT recognized the need to make improvements to walkability to downtown and the state route,” he said.

The bridge has been a “barrier” to safe pedestrian and bike access to downtown, Schommer added.

“People still walked on it, but it wasn’t necessarily safe,” he added.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November. Ohio 725 (Franklin Street) will be down to one lane for the next few months at the west edge of downtown Bellbrook, creating some traffic congestion.

Columbus-based Double Z Construction was awarded $949,980 to complete the project, of which 39% is federal grant money, 41% is funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, and 20% is local funds, Schommer said.

The city of Bellbrook also has its own pedestrian safety upgrades and other streetscape improvements in the works, including installation of controlled mid-block crosswalks near Bellbrock Park and the Bellbrook Library.

The city is also planning to repave and re-mark Franklin Street through downtown, as well as all of North and South Main Street. Intersection improvements for Franklin Street and Main Street will improve pedestrian access and flow. Those projects go to bid in August, Schommer said.

These improvements are part of the city’s long-term streetscape improvement plan, which aims to enhance the safety and presentation of the historic area of the city. Those plans, unveiled in 2021, include adding several crosswalks and accessible curb ramps throughout downtown Bellbrook, extending sidewalks, and putting utilities like broadband and telecom underground.

The streetscape improvements are “architecturally designed” for revitalization of the city’s downtown, Schommer said, while the ODOT project is the “structural work” to make that happen.