Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio AG: Butler County auditor 'compromised the public trust'

Credit: Marshall Gorby

caption arrowCaption
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who was indicted on a bribery charge, has "compromised the public trust."

Credit: Marshall Gorby

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top