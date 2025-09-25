Ohio AG files court complaint to remove Miami Twp fiscal officer in gold coin scandal

A summons was issued to Matthews on Tuesday. He must reply with an answer to the complaint within 28 days, according to court records.

The complaint stems from allegations Matthews withdrew $9.7 million in township funds without permission to try to buy gold coins.

The funds were transferred from the township’s STAR Ohio account to the township’s bank account.

The complaint stated the funds were not excess funds and were previously appropriated.

Matthews then allegedly requested two separate wires of $4,850,000 be sent to coin dealers to purchase gold coins. A bank employee contacted the township to confirm if the transfers were legitimate.

Miami Twp. Finance Director Clay McCord responded the transfers were not authorized and should not be sent, according to the complaint.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, under state law township fiscal officers are limited to clerical duties, including keeping accurate records of meetings, accounts and financial transactions.

Fiscal officers cannot distribute township funds unless they’re authorized by at least two trustees and countersigned by the fiscal officer.

The complaint stated Matthews’ attempt to purchase gold coins and incur just over $382,000 in transaction fees and more than $32,000 a year in storage fees violated Ohio law as well as the township’s investment policy.

An investigation by the Ohio Auditor’s Office alleged Matthews attempted to fire a township employee without authority, but the Ohio Attorney General’s Office could not find clear and convincing evidence supporting that claim.

Yost requested Matthews be suspended from office pending the conclusion of the case.

When the Dayton Daily News previously contacted Matthews, he said, “I will try to work with the attorney general to negotiate something.”

Matthews was elected fiscal officer in November 2023 and took office in April 2024. He is one of three people running for township trustee.