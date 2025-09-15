Ohio AG seeks to remove Miami Twp. fiscal officer over gold coin scandal

In its Sept. 9 letter to Miami Twp. trustees, Administrator Chris Snyder and Matthews, the AGO said it found strong proof supporting two allegations: Matthews entered into unauthorized agreements to purchase and store $9.4 million in gold coins, and withdrew $9.7 million from the township’s STAR Ohio investment account to initiate wire transfers to coin vendors, actions taken without approval from the board of trustees or the township’s Investment Oversight Committee.

The AGO said that under Ohio law, township fiscal officers are limited to clerical duties, such as maintaining accurate records of meetings, accounts, and financial transactions.

Fiscal officers are prohibited from disbursing township funds unless authorized by at least two trustees and countersigned by the fiscal officer.

Matthews’ unilateral attempt to spend township money and incur a little more than $382,000 in transaction fees was deemed a violation of Ohio law.

However, the AGO said it did not have enough evidence to support a third allegation, that Matthews attempted to fire the township’s finance director without proper authority.

The Attorney General’s Office said that under Ohio law, it is now required to file a complaint in Montgomery County’s Court of Common Pleas seeking Matthews’ removal from office within 45 days.

However, it said it retains discretion to pursue mediation or settlement before or during litigation.

Reached by the Dayton Daily News, Matthews said, “I will try to work with the attorney general to negotiate something.”

The controversy began in March, when Matthews allegedly initiated the gold coin transactions. Township officials filed a formal complaint in April, accusing him of violating state law.

In June, a judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Matthews from making financial decisions or terminating staff. On Aug. 5, the Ohio Auditor of State (AOS) released its findings, concluding that Matthews’ actions were unauthorized and recommending his removal.

The AGO agreed with the AOS’s assessment in a letter dated Aug. 7.

“The township, auditor, and now attorney general have all determined Bob Matthews’ actions were a serious violation of his obligations of office and the public trust,” Miami Twp. trustee President Terry Posey Jr. told this news outlet. “He admitted he intentionally took these actions despite being advised they were illegal or unauthorized. I hope this concludes quickly and appropriately.”

Trustee Doug Barry said, “I think it’s unfortunate for Mr. Matthews, and unfortunate that the township’s having to go through this, but I think it showed that we had the safeguards in place to protect taxpayers’ money, and they all worked.”

Trustee Vice President Don Culp and township Administrator Chris Snyder declined to comment.