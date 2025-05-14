Ohio BCI to hold Missing Persons Day event at Wright State University

Explore Man found not guilty of murder in Trotwood Memorial Day shooting

At the event, Ohio BCI said there will be consumer DNA kits available for free to families of missing people to use for Project LINK, a program from the state attorney general’s office to offer free assistance to people with loved ones missing more than 30 days.

The announcement also urged family to bring police reports, photos of their loved ones, dental records/X-rays and any other information to share with law enforcement at the event for assistance on their cases.

BCI also said the event will offer facial reconstruction for unidentified people, crisis support for families of missing people, information on human trafficking and information on search and rescue teams.