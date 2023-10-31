Ohio Defense and Aviation Forum plans to grow in Dayton

Organizers of the Ohio Defense and Aviation Forum say the conference, which brings together defense contractors, military installations, and civilian institutions from across the state, has plans to grow in the Dayton region.

The two-day conference, held at Wright State University, is the first held near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event has been at the Ohio State University for the past eight years, and will be held at Wright State before moving again to other regions of the state, U.S. Representative Mike Turner said.

“We had it there for several years with the intention that we would grow it and then move it around the state. Unfortunately, as many things did, it got disrupted by COVID. And so now we’re in the process of moving in, and we brought us here today,” Turner said.

Just under 50% of the entire Air Force budget passes through Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Turner said.

The forum provides an opportunity for defense installation leadership, community leaders, industry representatives, and elected officials to build awareness and gain a deeper understanding of the current defense environment.

Currently, that environment is increasingly defined by threats from China, as well as Russia, Iran and North Korea — as well as those entities’ uses of artificial intelligence.

“The most important aspect of AI right now is that we achieve both quantum computing and artificial intelligence capabilities well before our adversaries do,” Turner said, adding that the use of that technology by America’s enemies is “the greatest threat that we have, both to our liberties and to democracy, and to our national security.”

“They really see themselves as resetting that conflict. I think too many times we don’t really believe our adversaries and what they’re saying but North Korea, Iran, China and Russia are making very volatile and aggressive statements in addition to build up and taking actions,” said Michael “Buzz” Moseley, former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Currently, Wright-Patterson is involved in America’s support of the war in Ukraine, but does not have an active role in the Hamas-Israel conflict, Turner said.

Collaboration between institutions and developing the necessary workforce to support Ohio’s defense industry are among the top priorities, Turner said.

“I can say from an economic development standpoint, and from a military, DOD standpoint, this state is more aligned. It’s more connected. It works so much more together than it ever has,” said Jeff Hoagland, CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition.