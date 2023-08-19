Ohio gives $500K for road project starting at U.S. 35

Riverside has been awarded a $500,000 grant for a part of a Woodman Drive construction project starting at U.S. 35 and ending near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The grant will help pay for a $6.35 million road project, which is being funded with several state and federal grants, according to the city.

The Woodman/U.S. 35 interchange is currently being restructured in a $10.3 million project expected to last until the fall of 2024, said the Ohio Department of Transportation, which award the grant.

Tens of thousands of vehicles travel daily through the interchange, located between Beavercreek and Dayton, and Kettering and Wright-Patterson, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“This grant is one of the final pieces of multiple grants,” Public Services Director Kathy Bartlett said in a statement. “We anticipate applying for future federal and state grants as well as bipartisan infrastructure law grants for future phases.”

Construction for Woodman work that this grant will help fund is scheduled to begin in 2025, Bartlett said. It will involve Woodman from U.S. 35 to Eastman Avenue, records show.

This project will add sidewalks on the east side and a bike path on the west side of Woodman, according to the city. In addition, curb, gutter and new storm sewer will be installed, officials said.

It is the first phase of a four-phase reconstruction of Woodman from U.S. 35 to Springfield Street near Wright-Patt.

The next segment to be designed is Airway Road to Springfield Street.

