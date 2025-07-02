Ohio Ice Cream Trail features 150 stops across the state

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, TourismOhio has released the ultimate guide to visiting more than 100 ice cream shops throughout the state.
The Ohio Ice Cream Trail highlights family-owned shops, local favorites, and nationally recognized chains.
“Some of the best memories are made over a simple scoop of ice cream,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “From small towns to big cities, every community has its own go-to spot — and Ohio’s Ice Cream Trail is a celebration of those places and the people who make them special.”
Ice cream shops featured from the Southwest Ohio region include:
- Aglamesis Brothers in Cincinnati and Hamilton
- Airline Dairy Creme in Vandalia
- Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market in Trenton
- Bits & Pieces Rolled Ice Cream in Piqua
- Culp’s Cafe in Dayton
- Daily Scoop in Monroe
- Dixie Dairy Dreem in Moraine
- Dojo Gelato in Cincinnati
- Flub’s Dariette in Hamilton and Fairfield
- Gold Spoon Creamery in Blue Ash
- Graeter’s in Cincinnati and other areas
- Hello Honey in Cincinnati
- I Heart Ice Cream in Dayton
- J&E Rootbeer Stand in Middletown
- JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood
- Jet Freeze in Beavercreek
- Jolly’s Drive-In in Hamilton
- Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn
- Loveland Dairy Whip in Loveland
- Miranda’s Ice Cream Shop in Morrow
- Rip Rap Shake Shack in Dayton
- Spring Street Treats in Oxford
- Super Scoops in Centerville
- Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua
- Sweden Creme in Hamilton
- Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops in Dayton
- The Cone in West Chester
- The Dip in Fairfield
- The Jug in Middletown
- The Root Beer Stande in Dayton
- Three Dips Ice Cream Shoppe in Miamisburg
- Twist Ice Cream Company in Liberty Twp.
- What’s The Scoop? in Brookville
- Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs
The Jug in Middletown, famous for its classic root beer floats made with house-brewed root beer, was one of 95 new stops added to the list.
“Ice cream is part of Ohio’s summertime identity — whether it’s a shop that’s been serving scoops for generations or a new spot with bold flavors and fresh ideas,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “The Ice Cream Trail celebrates the entrepreneurs and small businesses that make Ohio special — creating jobs, using Ohio-grown ingredients, and turning main streets into destinations for families.”
TourismOhio partnered with county convention and visitors bureaus to make the Ohio Ice Cream Trail, a press release from the organization stated.
Since launching the guide in 2018, it has grown from 15 to 150 ice cream shops.
“Priority was given to businesses serving Ohio-made ice cream and those with a meaningful, long-standing presence in their communities,” the release said.
“Ohio is home to a rich agricultural scene, and that definitely includes local ice cream made from farm fresh ingredients,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “From pasture to pint, every scoop is made possible by the hardworking dairy farmers and creameries who get up early to deliver fresh, high-quality milk and products. Choosing Ohio-made ice cream is supporting local communities and Ohio agriculture.”
The state features more than 1,400 dairy farms and 250,000 dairy cows. Ohio is ranked 11th in the nation for milk production — producing nearly 650 million gallons of milk annually.
For more information or to view the entire list of ice cream shops, visit ohio.org.
