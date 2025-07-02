Ohio Ice Cream Trail features 150 stops across the state

“Some of the best memories are made over a simple scoop of ice cream,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “From small towns to big cities, every community has its own go-to spot — and Ohio’s Ice Cream Trail is a celebration of those places and the people who make them special.”

Ice cream shops featured from the Southwest Ohio region include:

Aglamesis Brothers in Cincinnati and Hamilton

Airline Dairy Creme in Vandalia

Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market in Trenton

Bits & Pieces Rolled Ice Cream in Piqua

Culp’s Cafe in Dayton

Daily Scoop in Monroe

Dixie Dairy Dreem in Moraine

Dojo Gelato in Cincinnati

Flub’s Dariette in Hamilton and Fairfield

Gold Spoon Creamery in Blue Ash

Graeter’s in Cincinnati and other areas

Hello Honey in Cincinnati

I Heart Ice Cream in Dayton

J&E Rootbeer Stand in Middletown

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood

Jet Freeze in Beavercreek

Jolly’s Drive-In in Hamilton

Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn

Loveland Dairy Whip in Loveland

Miranda’s Ice Cream Shop in Morrow

Rip Rap Shake Shack in Dayton

Spring Street Treats in Oxford

Super Scoops in Centerville

Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua

Sweden Creme in Hamilton

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops in Dayton

The Cone in West Chester

The Dip in Fairfield

The Jug in Middletown

The Root Beer Stande in Dayton

Three Dips Ice Cream Shoppe in Miamisburg

Twist Ice Cream Company in Liberty Twp.

What’s The Scoop? in Brookville

Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs

The Jug in Middletown, famous for its classic root beer floats made with house-brewed root beer, was one of 95 new stops added to the list.

“Ice cream is part of Ohio’s summertime identity — whether it’s a shop that’s been serving scoops for generations or a new spot with bold flavors and fresh ideas,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “The Ice Cream Trail celebrates the entrepreneurs and small businesses that make Ohio special — creating jobs, using Ohio-grown ingredients, and turning main streets into destinations for families.”

Explore Jet Freeze has been a Beavercreek staple for more than 60 years

TourismOhio partnered with county convention and visitors bureaus to make the Ohio Ice Cream Trail, a press release from the organization stated.

Since launching the guide in 2018, it has grown from 15 to 150 ice cream shops.

“Priority was given to businesses serving Ohio-made ice cream and those with a meaningful, long-standing presence in their communities,” the release said.

“Ohio is home to a rich agricultural scene, and that definitely includes local ice cream made from farm fresh ingredients,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “From pasture to pint, every scoop is made possible by the hardworking dairy farmers and creameries who get up early to deliver fresh, high-quality milk and products. Choosing Ohio-made ice cream is supporting local communities and Ohio agriculture.”

The state features more than 1,400 dairy farms and 250,000 dairy cows. Ohio is ranked 11th in the nation for milk production — producing nearly 650 million gallons of milk annually.

For more information or to view the entire list of ice cream shops, visit ohio.org.