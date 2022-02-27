Ohio, Kentucky governors to announce funding effort for Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will announce Monday a new effort to secure funding to address congestion and traffic bottlenecks on the Brent Spence Bridge that crosses the Ohio River in Cincinnati.
Both governors are expected to make the announcement with their transportation directors on hand.
The double-decker Brent Spence Bridge was recently labeled the No. 2 bottleneck in the United States by the American Transportation Research Institute, which analyzes GPS data from freight trucks driving across the country.
The Interstate 71 and Interstate 75 intersection at the Brent Spence Bridge had an average speed of 38.6 miles per hour by trucks crossing the bridge.
In January, Beshear announced he proposed $250 million in Kentucky’s state budget to be allocated for three infrastructure projects, including the Brent Spence Bridge.
Beshear suggested in his state of Kentucky speech that a companion bridge could be build to relieve the traffic problems and could be started as early as 2023.
A provision in a bipartisan federal infrastructure bill passed in late 2021 provides $12.5 billion to a Bridge Investment Program, which allows states to compete for funds to fix economically significant bridges like the Brent Spence Bridge, one that handles about 3% of the country’s GDP daily.
Dayton region’s manufacturers and distributors rely heavily on the span, though it’s situated miles to the south, said Chris Kershner, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“We need to get the Brent Spence Bridge done. That is a central corridor for our logistics and manufacturing communities,” he said. “The longer that we wait to fix that bridge, the greater problem we’ll be getting.”
The logistics industry in the Dayton region alone had an economic impact of over $2.5 billion annually and supported over 20,000 jobs in 2015, according to a 2015 Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce study. With more logistics companies expanding near the Dayton International Airport over the past five years, “we can easily say it’s greater than those numbers now,” Kershner said.
About the Author