Ohio launches campaign encouraging families to practice driving with teens

“Teens spend a significant amount of time practicing extracurriculars, and parents should set the expectation that their kids put that same amount of effort into learning to drive,” DeWine said in the release.

It will also direct families to TeachYourTeenToDrive.ohio.gov, which will include resources like a parent orientation course for teaching driving, a roadmap for families on how a teen can go about getting their license, and several driver education videos.

In addition, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, which is producing the campaign, will offer free advanced driver training during six events this summer. Parents can register their teens for a session at one of these events via a link at the OTSO’s advanced driver training webpage.

OTSO Director Emily Davidson said, “Research shows that many families do not understand the dangers that teen drivers face, or how to appropriately guide a new teen driver. This new awareness campaign combined with our other online resources are designed to empower parents with the tools and confidence they need to coach teens through one of life’s important milestones — learning to drive safely and responsibly.”

The release said that there were 97 fatal crashes that involved teen drivers in 2024, with nearly 70% being found the teen’s fault, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety statistics. Of those teens, 49% had had their license for less than a year and 34% had no driver’s education, the release said.

The campaign also coincides with the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” for teenage drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which is known for a spike in teens dying in crashes.