Ohio part of initiative targeting illegal robocalls, telemarketers

Ohio is part of a nationwide collaboration aimed at cracking down illegal robocalls and telemarketers.

Operation Stop Scam Calls is an initiative with the Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement officers across the country targeting those who deceive consumers to their collect phone numbers and then provide them to robocallers, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Our collective efforts – from this sweep to the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force and beyond – help us to expand our playbook, allowing us to outwit and defeat these perpetrators in their own arena,” Yost said. “Our secret weapon is consumers – whom we urge to continue reporting illicit robocalls, so we can sever these unwanted illegal robocallers’ connection once and for all.”

The initiative also focuses on Voice over Internet Protocol providers that enable billions of robocalls each year.

“Government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”