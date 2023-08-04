Ohio regulators will vote Wednesday on AES Ohio plan, setting electric rates

Members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) will consider AES Ohio’s electric security plan application at a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9, determining Dayton-area residential and business electric rates for the next three years.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the PUCO’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@PUCOhio, a commission spokesman said.

The spokesman said he expects commission staff to have calculations on how the plan will change area electric rates an hour or two after commission’s vote Wednesday.

An electric security plan — or “ESP” — is an operating plan that sets prices for the generation of electricity, and it may cover investments in distribution and updates to the electric grid.

AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light electric utility, filed a settlement of the plan in April. The settlement was reached after negotiations with PUCO staff and interested parties, such as the city of Dayton and big employers and power users like Kroger, the University of Dayton and the Ohio Manufacturing Association.

The company first applied to the PUCO for the plan last September.

If the PUCO had approved the plan as originally filed, it would have imposed new costs initially of less than $1 per month, on a residential customer using 750 kilowatt hours (kWh) a month.

Then those new costs would have risen to $4 a month by the end of the plan’s three-year term.

The company has pointed to aspects of the plan, saying it will contribute $150,000 of shareholder funds to the Gift of Power program which provides emergency relief funding to eligible customers who are facing disconnection or financial hardship.

The plan will also support of economic development, weatherization in disadvantaged communities, electric vehicles (EVs) and customer education and introduce programs to address green energy and the growing electrification needs of customers.

“This comprehensive settlement is a major step in our ability to execute on our strategic plan to strengthen our network, ensuring that critical investments are made to benefit customers today and in the future,” Kristina Lund, former AES Ohio president and CEO, said in April when the settlement was filed.