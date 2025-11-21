Ohio takes step toward removing low-head dam on Stillwater River in Miami County

The Stillwater River starts in western Darke County before joining Greenville Creek in Covington, then flowing south to connect with the Great Miami River.

Removing the dam will improve water quality in the river, throughout its watershed and into the Great Miami River by reconnecting more than 55 miles of river.

ODNR said that fish, mussels and crayfish will benefit from the reconnected river and newly created riffle habitats.

Also, removing the dam eliminates a public safety hazard for people paddling on the river or fishing, as water currents created by low head dams give them the nickname “drowning machines.”

The dam removal is a collaboration between the ODNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Village of Covington, as well as other local partners including the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District. ODNR said they provided a $500,000 grant.