Ohio Task Force 1 stages as Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall again

Heavy rain and flooding are possible along the coast by the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

“Forty-seven members, two K9s and 50 tons of equipment stand ready to go to work when and where they are requested by state or local officials,” said OH-TF1.

Tropical Storm Debby made a second landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, early this morning. A major flood threat continues for portions of the Carolinas and western Virginia, and Flood Watches stretch from North Carolina through Virginia.

As crews wait for assignments, members have maintained their equipment and participated in training.

The team is in good spirits and ready to go to work and represent Ohio, Task Force Leader Adam Landis said.

“(Tuesday) morning we covered communications and the intricacies of our specific team radios.” he added. “Our (hazmat) team reviewed decon procedures and equipment. Then our plans team conducted an in-depth training on SARCOP and data collection — a critical piece of our search and rescue toolkit.”

Non-water task force members were trained on new inflatable rafts so they could assist with setup and storing. The search team learned how non-handlers can help with K9s and the medical team reviewed new water medical kits, according to the task force.

Logistics specialists and ground support personnel examined vehicles and made necessary adjustments and repairs, Landis said.

There is no timeline for how long the task force will stage or when members will return Ohio.