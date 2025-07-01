Ohio third in nation in announced jobs projects last year

“Even with announced deals across the U.S. down 35%, Ohio ranked No. 3 among all states in announced projects, No. 5 for new jobs, and No. 3 for new capital investment — and is the only state to achieve top 5 rankings for both total projects and per capita projects since 2013,“ the corporation said.

Last year, JobsOhio secured $19.3 billion in capital investment and 377 “project wins.”

The state achieved 19,338 new jobs created and generated $1.61 billion in new payroll, while protecting 54,962 existing Ohio jobs and $4.69 billion in payroll, the department said.

“Ohio made global headlines with deals like Anduril Industries, AWS (Amazon Web Services), and SNC,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio’s president and chief executive.

Anduril Industries is projected to be the state’s largest single job creation project, creating over 4,000 new jobs by 2035.

Locally, a trio of projects stood out for a spokeswoman for the Dayton Development Coalition, which works with JobsOhio on Dayton-area projects.

MedShip, SNC (Sierra Nevada), and Westrafo all unveiled projects or project plans last year.

“Very different projects that all hit on the different support JobsOhio can offer,” said Shannon Joyce Neal, a vice president for strategic communications for the coalition.

MedShip last year launched an expansion in the village of Camden, creating 75 jobs, and renovating a vacant historic building.

Westrafo, a private Italian manufacturer of power transformers, unveiled plans to create 230 new jobs in Trotwood, where medium and high-voltage transformers and energy solutions systems will be made.

And Sierra Nevada continues to turn heads near the Dayton International Airport, where the maintenance, repair and overhaul services company broke ground for a pair of big new hangars last year.