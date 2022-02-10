Ohio to add new COVID therapeutics dashboard next week

The Ohio Department of Health will unveil a new COVID-19 dashboard next week to help connect residents and health care providers with locations across the state offering coronavirus therapeutics.
“The COVID-19 pandemic as certainly taken us down a long and winding road,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “As we move forward, in addition to vaccination and safety measures, like masks, health care providers across Ohio will have increased access to therapeutics as a tool to treat their patients at various stages of disease.”
To help connect Ohioans to those therapeutics and treatments, the state’s new dashboard will allow residents to search for providers by city, county and ZIP code. The dashboard will be updated each week.
Health care providers currently have treatments including sotrovimab, paxlovid and molnupiravir available in very limited supply, Vanderhoff said.
He also noted that all of those treatments require a doctor’s order or prescription.
“Ohioans seeking any of these treatments must first reach out to their health care provider to discuss what is the most appropriate treatment plan or options for their particular health situation,” Vanderhoff said.
While health care providers and experts are learning more ways to better treat COVID-19, prevention is still key. Vaccination remains the foundation of preventative efforts, Vanderhoff said.
Anyone interested in getting vaccinated or boosted against coronavirus can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a vaccine provider.
