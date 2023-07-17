Ohio troopers join ‘Move Over’ violations initiative across 6 states

Ohio State Highway Patrols will join in a six-state initiative focusing on Move Over violations this week.

Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police are all participating in the multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at combining and coordinating law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing, according to a statement from OSHP.

“Too many times our troopers have seen the aftermath or been involved in a crash where the driver failed to move over,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent. “Moving over protects the lives of everyone who works or uses our freeways.”

Since 2018, state patrol cruisers were struck in 61 crashes that were Move Over-related, the statement said. During that same time period, 26,739 Move Over violation citations were issued as a result. Two civilians died and 56 officers and civilians were injured in those crashes.

In 2022, there were only 11 such crashes, 38% fewer than in 2021, the patrol said.

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

A version of the Move Over law exists in all 50 states

More information and statistics related to Ohio’s Move Over law can be found here.