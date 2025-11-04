Breaking: Polls are open: What you need to know for Election Day

Ohio’s Anduril celebrates inaugural flight test of semi-autonomous craft

The Anduril Industries’ YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft. Contributed

Just over 550 days. That’s how long it took Ohio defense manufacturer Anduril to take its semi-autonomous aircraft from “clean-sheet” design to flight testing.

Anduril, which is building a large manufacturing complex in Pickaway County, and the Air Force took the YFQ-44A aircraft from the design phase to wheels-up flight testing in just 556 days, faster than any major fighter aircraft program in recent history, the company recently said.

ExploreOhio defense contractor to get record $310M to create more than 4,000 jobs

The aircraft is part of the Air Force’s “collaborative combat aircraft” program overseen by teams at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other locations.

“There is no chapter in aviation textbooks about how to develop and test semi-autonomous fighter aircraft,” Jason Levin, Anduril senior vice president of engineering, air dominance and strike, said in an announcement. “Anduril and the U.S. Air Force, together, are writing it.”

The recent flight test “gives us the hard data we need to shape requirements, reduce risk, and ensure the CCA program delivers combat capability on a pace and scale that keeps us ahead of the threat,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in a post on X.

Together with General Atomics’ own version of the aircraft, the Air Force’s goal is to produce modular, affordable uncrewed aircraft designed to fly with crewed fifth and sixth-generation aircraft.

The General Atomics version of the craft flew in a test in August.

“In just over five years, the CCA program has progressed from conceptual development to production and fielding of an operationally relevant capability, while leveraging technologically advanced contributions of an expanding industrial base,” said a legislative amendment introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, this summer.

