Ombudsman office has been helping locals with concerns for 55 years

Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.

By Diane Wellborn – Dayton Ombudsman
15 minutes ago
March 2026 is the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the Ombudsman Office.

The office is one of the oldest Ombudsman offices in the country, after the Ombudsman offices in Hawaii and Nebraska were established. The concept of establishing an office to advocate for citizen complaints about government agencies was not new: the first Ombudsman was appointed in Sweden in the year 1809.

But it was new for Dayton and Montgomery County and Dayton Public Schools, our founders.

In February, we received a complaint from a woman about her trash collection. On her collection day earlier in February, her pick-up was missed.

She reported this to trash collection and was told her trash would be collected within 24-48 hours.

The woman’s collection complaint was more involved. The woman is on the American with Disabilities list, which means that the collectors must use stairs coming to her house to the place where the mailbox and her garbage can are placed. The collectors also missed her garbage on the next collection day.

She also had garbage in her house that she did not want to put out without a collection can for fear that animals would get into it. Therefore, she called the Ombudsman for help.

The waste collection department responded promptly to collect the woman’s garbage and set a schedule for that which has accumulated. The supervisor of trash collection contacted the Ombudsman to report staff were now aware of the woman’s special needs.

The complainant was satisfied with the outcome.

