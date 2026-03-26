Ombudsman’s office helps homeowner after home was hit by garbage truck

The homeowner estimated damage of $200-$300. At the time, he was told that someone would come out to look at the damage, but no one ever came.

His repeated calls were not returned so he contacted the Ombudsman.

The ombudsman intervened on the man’s behalf, and he was sent moral obligation paperwork to complete. He was grateful and reported that he would keep the Ombudsman Office posted on the progress. He said that we got more done in two days that he was able to accomplish in 10 months.

However, the homeowner continued to be frustrated at the paperwork requirements needed to complete the claim. The process required two estimates, which presented a challenge to the man to obtain because the repair needed was so small.

In addition, the paperwork was required to be notarized, which was also a challenge to the man. He found that he was required to pay a fee in order to have the document notarized.

In the end, this homeowner found the process to obtain two estimates and payment for the notarized copy was more trouble than help in his situation. The man decided to repair the damage himself.

Unfortunately, these complications leave a bad feeling by the man for his local municipality.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton, OH 45402, call (937) 223-4613 or email ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.