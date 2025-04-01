Omega CDC buys former Colonel White high school property in Dayton

“This acquisition marks an important step forward in our ongoing mission to support the families and individuals of Northwest Dayton,” said Rachel Ward, vice president of Omega CDC. “As we continue our work in the Hope Zone, we are excited about the potential this site offers for future opportunities that align with our core focus areas of education, health and wellness, economic stability, and community engagement.”

Omega CDC said in a press release that there are no immediate plans for the site but that the organization plans to collaborate with the community to discuss its best use.

“Our priority is to engage the community, listen to their input, and carefully assess opportunities that will provide the greatest benefit to Northwest Dayton,” said Vanessa Ward, president of Omega CDC.

Dayton Public Schools sold the former school site in 2019 for $4,290 to Frederick Holley as part of an effort to decrease the amount of vacant land the district held, according to Dayton Daily News reporting at the time. In 2022, it was sold to Robert Davis of Spring, Texas for $68,500, according to Montgomery County Auditor records. The most recent sale is not yet available on the auditor’s website.

The original part of Colonel White was built in 1929 as a junior high. Additions were built in the 1950s and 60s as the school transitioned to a high school. It was used as what is now considered a career tech school but later closed. The complex was demolished in 2008 as part of Dayton’s new school construction boom.

Two years ago, Omega announced it would receive a $28 million U.S. Department of Education Promise Neighborhood grant for the “Hope Zone” over five years. That money would pay for “cradle-to-career” services, such as student success planning and family-focused supports in low-income areas.

The Hope Zone in northwest Dayton is roughly bounded by Riverside drive to the east, Siebenthaler Avenue to the north, Gettysburg Avenue to the west, and James H. McGee/Wolf Creek to the south.